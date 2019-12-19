A Holiday Gift Your Team Will (Actually) Appreciate

Liz Mantovani, SIG’s Director of Operations

This time of year, giving presents to your team members and colleagues can be awkward no matter how well you know them. Look beyond the restaurant gift cards, trending gadgets and dried-out fruitcakes to a gift that will deliver an actual return on investment — an industry-recognized certification. By coming together in a virtual classroom, you’ll avoid those awkward, gift-giving faux pas and delight your team with an investment in their professional development to sharpen their skills, boost performance and credibility with both stakeholders and management, and contribute to the overall success of the organization.

The Business Case for Team Certification

Professional certifications provide a sense of accomplishment and self-worth through professional growth and specialized knowledge that strengthens employees’ commitment to the organization and profession at large. Certifications also bring respect from peers and superiors, as well as the likelihood of financial incentives and recognition that include promotions, raises and bonuses.

For the organization, it inspires ethical behavior, boosts productivity, generates increased organizational efficiencies and effectiveness, encourages leadership, aids in retaining skilled talent, and gives your clients and partners more confidence in the business. For the profession as a whole, it helps define responsibilities, provides a more capable workforce and enables it to advance strategically.

Build a High-Performing Team

Our industry is rapidly changing, and so are the roles of sourcing, procurement and risk professionals. When being asked to do more with less, it’s important that your team works as a well-oiled machine.

SIG University was founded on the ideals of elevating the sourcing and risk professions in order to strategically deliver value to organizations across the globe. It provides a common language for these professionals, and the curriculum is developed by experts in the areas of sourcing, supplier relationship management, third-party risk management and intelligent process automation.

Now in its fourth year of providing advanced training to the world’s most well-known organizations, SIG University now offers four certification programs:

Certified Sourcing Professional (CSP) program — This is a dynamic program for those who want a good foundation in general business concepts as they relate to sourcing, an in-depth look into strategic sourcing methodologies, as well as negotiation and outsourcing best practices.

— This is a dynamic program for those who want a good foundation in general business concepts as they relate to sourcing, an in-depth look into strategic sourcing methodologies, as well as negotiation and outsourcing best practices. Certified Supplier Management Professional (CSMP) program — Students will learn how to put effective governance programs in place with leading-edge training on contract administration, compliance, risk mitigation, supplier performance, governance operating models, talent management support, transformation and more.

— Students will learn how to put effective governance programs in place with leading-edge training on contract administration, compliance, risk mitigation, supplier performance, governance operating models, talent management support, transformation and more. Certified Third-Party Risk Management Professional (C3PRMP) program — Developed by third-party risk expert Linda Tuck Chapman, this program is ideal for those looking to add value with risk-informed decisions. Students will learn best and emerging practices in third-party risk management throughout the lifecycle of critical relationships and the tools for effective governance.

— Developed by third-party risk expert Linda Tuck Chapman, this program is ideal for those looking to add value with risk-informed decisions. Students will learn best and emerging practices in third-party risk management throughout the lifecycle of critical relationships and the tools for effective governance. Certified Intelligent Automation Professional (CIAP) program — The newest certification program will train students how to transform operations and run a successful, scalable and efficient automation program. Students will be introduced to automation technologies, learn how to identify the correct opportunities to build, run and sustain a successful automation program, and will understand the true potential of intelligent process automation technologies.

All SIG University certification programs are built for the time-constrained professional with the flexibility to log in and complete weekly assignments at their own pace. In some programs, discussion forums facilitated by expert faculty provide an opportunity for students to interact and engage with other students and faculty to provide context with real-life scenarios and application of best practices.

Additionally, students are granted access to the members-only SIG Resource Center (SRC), which provides a one-stop repository of additional tools, templates, thought leadership and other learning materials applicable to each week’s lessons.

When you have so much to gain, why not give the gift of learning this holiday season? Show your team you care about their professional development and show your leadership the importance of investing in the sourcing, supplier management, risk and intelligent automation functions in your organization.

Liz Mantovani, SIG’s Director of Operations, has over 19 years of experience in sourcing, product management and information technology. Liz is responsible for internal process and technology improvement as well as SIG University program management and growth. Prior to joining the leadership team at SIG, Liz served first as the Sourcing Intelligence Manager growing the SIG Resource Center and then as the senior manager of Innovation. Prior to joining SIG, Liz worked at GEP, where she was responsible for customer account management and project implementation. Before GEP, she worked for other e-procurement and consulting firms, including Accenture, Enporion, Xcira and Mediagrif. Liz holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of South Florida and has completed a certification in Requirements Gathering in addition to completing SIG's own CSP, CSMP, C3PRMP and CIAP programs.