Afternoon Coffee: German court bans Uber; Big Pharma loses in USMCA deal

A German court has banned Uber services in Germany. It said the U.S. company did not have the required license to offer passenger transport services using rental cars, the exclusive way Uber works in Germany, Reuters said.

“In Germany, where Uber is active in seven cities including Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich, the company exclusively works with car rental companies and their licensed drivers,” Reuters said.

The verdict can be appealed, the Frankfurt regional court said in a statement Thursday, Reuters reports.

Drug companies lose key provision in trade deal

The USMCA trade deal cleared hurdles recently when Democrats and the Trump administration agreed to a way forward. Now, one of the losers in that agreement is becoming clear: Big Pharma, according to The Associated Press.

“A revamped North American trade deal is nearing passage in Congress, giving both the White House and House Democrats cause to claim victory,” the AP writes. “There is relief, too, for farmers and businesses that wanted clearer rules governing the vast flow of goods among the United States, Canada and Mexico. But the pact left at least one surprising loser: The pharmaceutical industry, a near-invincible lobbying powerhouse in Washington.”

North America freight rail industry at crossroads

A report presented by the Michigan State University and global supply chain and operations consultancy Maine Pointe has put forth some of the challenges that North American carriers, shippers and investors confront today.

Speaking to railwaytechnology.com, Maine Pointe’s executive VP of logistics, Michael Notarangeli, hit on the main points of the report, saying carriers, shippers and investors may face an uncertain future as the “Amazon effect” continues to transform buyer purchasing behavior and freight traffic patterns. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has predicted an 88% increase in total freight demand by 2035.

LiquidX launches global supply chain finance solution

Global network for illiquid assets LiquidX today announced the launch of a supply chain finance (SCF) offering. The solution is the first to be deployed on LiquidX’s new web-based portal. Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX said, “Clients can now transact across supply chain finance, accounts receivable, inventory finance and trade credit insurance, all in one place.”