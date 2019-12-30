2019’s top posts on Spend Matters: News from Jaggaer to SAP

These were the most viewed posts on Spend Matters for 2019, with a countdown to the No. 1 news story.

By JP MORRIS, July 8, 2019

The procurement suite provider Jaggaer announced Monday that the private equity firm Cinven is buying a majority stake in Jaggaer, which will continue to focus on its unified Jaggaer ONE spend management offering and will look to expand into new markets.

By JP MORRIS, February 14, 2019

Two providers of supply chain risk management, Avetta and Browz, announced Thursday that they’re joining forces under the Avetta name to serve a combined 85,000 clients.

By JP MORRIS, April 29, 2019

With companies like Amazon and Walmart trying to break into the healthcare supply chain sector, it’s curious why they haven’t made great strides. It turns out that what works in many supply chains doesn’t automatically translate to the healthcare provider supply chain.

SPEND MATTERS BRAND STUDIO with RESILINC, January 8, 2019

On Nov. 23, the Trump administration released the findings of the fourth National Climate Assessment, which detailed a dire set of predictions for U.S. businesses over the next several decades.

By JP MORRIS, April 16, 2019

Coupa Software is buying Exari to gain its best-of-breed contract lifecycle management (CLM) offering, Coupa announced Tuesday morning. Coupa, a San Francisco-area suite provider of business spend management (BSM), said in a news release that the transaction for Boston-based Exari is expected to close in its second fiscal quarter.

Spend Matters has revealed the 50 Providers to Watch for 2019.

Each year the 50 Providers to Watch list recognizes the fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These are the up-and-comers: solution providers who continue to grow and develop innovative products propelling the market forward. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as growth, innovation, tech capabilities, and solution delivery. Where applicable, providers go through the rigorous SolutionMap evaluation process.

By JP MORRIS, February 22, 2019

Kraft Heinz’s procurement division had an accounting problem that led to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and a $25 million charge in the fourth quarter, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The amount pales in comparison to the company’s other bad news Thursday — when it said it wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion dollars and it slashed dividends, sending the stock down 20% at one point, the Journal reports.

By PIERRE MITCHELL, December 16, 2019

Forrester’s latest Wave (singles) out SAP Ariba for failing to live up to its past prowess, especially in the technology area. The report, which various SAP Ariba competitors have requisitely licensed for download, places SAP far below other vendors that it primarily competes with in the e-procurement market.

Spend Matters welcomes this guest post from Public Spend Forum, a sister site of ours. May 3, 2019

Procurement isn’t a household topic, but it is a ubiquitous process in the business world, nonetheless. Let’s break down the concept to make it more accessible.

Spend Matters has revealed the 50 Providers to Know for 2019.

Each year the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These are firms you need to know; they lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery. Where applicable, providers go through the rigorous SolutionMap evaluation process.

By JASON BUSCH AND PIERRE MITCHELL, May 21, 2019

Barry Padgett has left SAP only weeks after being named president of the newly created SAP Intelligent Spend Group (ISG), a combination of SAP Ariba, SAP Concur and SAP Fieldglass.