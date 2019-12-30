2019’s top posts on Spend Matters: News from Jaggaer to SAP Spend Matters Team - December 30, 2019 6:00 AM |Categories: Best Of, Industry News, Technology | Tags: General News These were the most viewed posts on Spend Matters for 2019, with a countdown to the No. 1 news story.11. Jaggaer sells majority stake to private equity firm CinvenBy JP MORRIS, July 8, 2019The procurement suite provider Jaggaer announced Monday that the private equity firm Cinven is buying a majority stake in Jaggaer, which will continue to focus on its unified Jaggaer ONE spend management offering and will look to expand into new markets.10. Avetta, Browz to Combine Their Supply Chain Risk Management CompaniesBy JP MORRIS, February 14, 2019Two providers of supply chain risk management, Avetta and Browz, announced Thursday that they’re joining forces under the Avetta name to serve a combined 85,000 clients.9. Healthcare Supply Chain Has Its Own Needs, Challenges: An Insider’s ViewBy JP MORRIS, April 29, 2019With companies like Amazon and Walmart trying to break into the healthcare supply chain sector, it’s curious why they haven’t made great strides. It turns out that what works in many supply chains doesn’t automatically translate to the healthcare provider supply chain.8. Preparing Supply Chains for Climate Change: Top Risks and Strategies for AdaptationSPEND MATTERS BRAND STUDIO with RESILINC, January 8, 2019On Nov. 23, the Trump administration released the findings of the fourth National Climate Assessment, which detailed a dire set of predictions for U.S. businesses over the next several decades.7. Coupa to Buy Exari, Boosting CLM in Its Business Spend Management SuiteBy JP MORRIS, April 16, 2019Coupa Software is buying Exari to gain its best-of-breed contract lifecycle management (CLM) offering, Coupa announced Tuesday morning. Coupa, a San Francisco-area suite provider of business spend management (BSM), said in a news release that the transaction for Boston-based Exari is expected to close in its second fiscal quarter.6. 50 Procurement Providers to Watch for 2019Spend Matters has revealed the 50 Providers to Watch for 2019.Each year the 50 Providers to Watch list recognizes the fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These are the up-and-comers: solution providers who continue to grow and develop innovative products propelling the market forward. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as growth, innovation, tech capabilities, and solution delivery. Where applicable, providers go through the rigorous SolutionMap evaluation process.5. Kraft Heinz Has Procurement Problem, Takes $25 Million Charge after SEC Inquiry, WSJ reportsBy JP MORRIS, February 22, 2019Kraft Heinz’s procurement division had an accounting problem that led to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and a $25 million charge in the fourth quarter, the Wall Street Journal reports.The amount pales in comparison to the company’s other bad news Thursday — when it said it wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion dollars and it slashed dividends, sending the stock down 20% at one point, the Journal reports.4. Forrester rips SAP Ariba in its latest E-Procurement WaveBy PIERRE MITCHELL, December 16, 2019Forrester’s latest Wave (singles) out SAP Ariba for failing to live up to its past prowess, especially in the technology area. The report, which various SAP Ariba competitors have requisitely licensed for download, places SAP far below other vendors that it primarily competes with in the e-procurement market.3. Beginner’s Guide to the Procurement CycleSpend Matters welcomes this guest post from Public Spend Forum, a sister site of ours. May 3, 2019Procurement isn’t a household topic, but it is a ubiquitous process in the business world, nonetheless. Let’s break down the concept to make it more accessible.2. 50 Procurement Providers to Know for 2019Spend Matters has revealed the 50 Providers to Know for 2019.Each year the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These are firms you need to know; they lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery. Where applicable, providers go through the rigorous SolutionMap evaluation process.1. With Barry Padgett leaving SAP, what’s next for new Intelligent Spend Group? [PRO]By JASON BUSCH AND PIERRE MITCHELL, May 21, 2019Barry Padgett has left SAP only weeks after being named president of the newly created SAP Intelligent Spend Group (ISG), a combination of SAP Ariba, SAP Concur and SAP Fieldglass. Related ArticlesSolutionMap: 59 procurement software companies ranked (Q4 2019 Update)Technology analyst Magnus Bergfors joins Spend Matters’ team from GartnerThis week, Spend Matters Nexus starts with a bang! Thank you, Workday and Scout RFP Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
