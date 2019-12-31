In this Spend Matters Nexus brief, we’ll look at our final tip (No. 20!) for sellers to get the most from a liquidity event when raising a large growth capital round or selling to private equity or strategic buyers. This tip, defining the “post-close” plan, may seem like a simple follow-on effort that you can worry about after the ink is dry on a transaction.

But displaying leadership when it comes to the post-close plan before a deal is complete will both help your organization accelerate out of the gate after it is acquired or merged and will burnish your reputation with your new owners. As important, showing the ability to develop a realistic post-close plan with key checkpoints and milestones at specific intervals (like 90 days, 180 days, etc.) is a strong leading indicator that the implementation of such an effort will be a success — even if its components and details shift post transaction.

