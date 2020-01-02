Afternoon Coffee: Ghosn can’t escape spotlight; jobs report is out; prepping for procurement in 2020

Carlos Ghosn, the ex-Nissan exec who fled prosecution in Japan over financial impropriety charges, faces a fugitive warrant from Interpol, and he issued a statement Thursday trying to distance his family members from any role in his escape to Lebanon, CNBC reports.
The escape from house arrest in Japan this week has rippled across many nations as different jurisdictions try to figure out how he got out of Japan and into Lebanon. Check out these headlines below:
- Former GM executive Bob Lutz says fugitive auto titan Carlos Ghosn has a ‘god complex’
- Turkey arrests pilots in connection to Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon
- Carlos Ghosn 'would not be extradited' if he went to France: Official
- Carlos Ghosn joins ranks of big-hitting white-collar fugitives
Mixed bag on jobs report
The U.S. Labor Department issued its jobs report Thursday, and the numbers indicate fewer jobless claims for the holiday season, but Reuters sees an overall trend toward an uptick in unemployment filings. Reuters also said the labor market “is resisting signs of weakness in other parts of the economy, such as a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing and lackluster business investment.”
Prepping for 2020
Check out Spend Matters’ analysts, who provide insights on procurement technology trends and how they’ll carry over into 2020.
And take a look at what procurement software experts like Basware, Ivalua, Efficio and more are predicting for the year ahead.
