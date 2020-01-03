2020 predictions from procurement software experts SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass and more Spend Matters Team - January 3, 2020 6:00 AM |Categories: Best Of, Market Intelligence, Procurement Strategy & Planning, Risk Performance and Compliance, SAP, Technology | Tags: Process and Best Practice We’re continuing our compilation of 2020 predictions from experts in the procurement software market — with a look at what executives from SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass have to say.Spend Matters Europe Editor Nancy Clinton has collected 2020 predictions from a range of procurement software experts, including the source-to-pay suite provider SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, a provider of technology for services procurement and external workforce management.They provided six predictions about procurement and procurement technology:Data moves from an analytical tool to a decision-making toolSustainable procurement gets fueledAdaptability and flexibility will be keyPurpose in procurement will drive environmental and social impact while driving business valueArtificial intelligence will be fully integrated into supplier managementBusinesses will adopt a values-driven approach to procurementOn the issue of data moving from being an analytical tool to a decision-making tool, the head of the SAP Intelligent Spend Group (Ariba, Fieldglass and Concur) had this to say:“There is more information than ever before to help drive results. This allows organizations to make better sense of what’s happening, what’s coming and, ultimately, make more intelligent decisions,” said Mike Eberhard, President of SAP Intelligent Spend Group. “In the coming year, many more organizations will start to realize the potential of their data to intelligently guide business decisions and leverage it to reach even greater levels of success. And looking even further into the future, they will eventually be able to determine whether potential suppliers’ policies adhere to international laws and social ethics, and be able to use data to identify, in advance, a host of potential supply chain disruptions.”On the prediction about the environment and “purpose in procurement,” SAP Ariba’s Padmini Ranganathan, the Global Vice President of Risk and Sustainability, had this to say:“Buyers and suppliers are coming together to create value for their mutual customer, and where else can this happen but from the beginning of the procurement process when sellers come calling with their business card or buyers scan the globe for the best suppliers? In 2020, watch for more and more businesses to focus on developing transparent, sustainable relationships that have a positive impact on both the environment and society.”For the full SAP predictions, click here and here.Several posts from the likes of Basware, Ivalua, Efficio, VORTAL, State of Flux and more have already run, and we’ve summarized their predictions here.Next week, look for vendor predictions from Jaggaer and others at Spend Matters Europe. Related Articles2020 predictions from procurement software experts like Basware, Ivalua, Efficio and morePreparing for 2020: Digital Procurement Trends in Review (Part 1)2019's top 5 most-viewed Nexus posts: 20 Tips; Workday-Scout RFP deal insights; Icertis and the red hot CLM marketThe top 5 most-viewed SolutionMap posts of 2019: Vendor rankings, Beeline vs. Coupa Contingent Workforce, SAP’s S2P suite2019's top 10 PRO briefs from Spend Matters' analysts: Insights across all procurement technology2019’s top posts on Spend Matters: News from Jaggaer to SAP Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
