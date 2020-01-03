2020 predictions from procurement software experts SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass and more

We’re continuing our compilation of 2020 predictions from experts in the procurement software market — with a look at what executives from SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass have to say.

Spend Matters Europe Editor Nancy Clinton has collected 2020 predictions from a range of procurement software experts, including the source-to-pay suite provider SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, a provider of technology for services procurement and external workforce management.

They provided six predictions about procurement and procurement technology:

Data moves from an analytical tool to a decision-making tool

Sustainable procurement gets fueled

Adaptability and flexibility will be key

Purpose in procurement will drive environmental and social impact while driving business value

Artificial intelligence will be fully integrated into supplier management

Businesses will adopt a values-driven approach to procurement

On the issue of data moving from being an analytical tool to a decision-making tool, the head of the SAP Intelligent Spend Group (Ariba, Fieldglass and Concur) had this to say:

“There is more information than ever before to help drive results. This allows organizations to make better sense of what’s happening, what’s coming and, ultimately, make more intelligent decisions,” said Mike Eberhard, President of SAP Intelligent Spend Group. “In the coming year, many more organizations will start to realize the potential of their data to intelligently guide business decisions and leverage it to reach even greater levels of success. And looking even further into the future, they will eventually be able to determine whether potential suppliers’ policies adhere to international laws and social ethics, and be able to use data to identify, in advance, a host of potential supply chain disruptions.”

On the prediction about the environment and “purpose in procurement,” SAP Ariba’s Padmini Ranganathan, the Global Vice President of Risk and Sustainability, had this to say:

“Buyers and suppliers are coming together to create value for their mutual customer, and where else can this happen but from the beginning of the procurement process when sellers come calling with their business card or buyers scan the globe for the best suppliers? In 2020, watch for more and more businesses to focus on developing transparent, sustainable relationships that have a positive impact on both the environment and society.”

