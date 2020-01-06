Procurement Leaders: Hit the Refresh Button in 2020 at SIG’s Procurement Technology Summit 

Dawn Tiura, CEO and President of SIG.

They say April showers bring May flowers, but I wanted to let you know 2020 will be different. This April 20 to 22 in Championsgate, Florida, SIG’s Procurement Technology Summit will bring you an event you’ve never seen before that will pay dividends throughout the year (not just May).

SIG is committed to staying at the forefront of all the forces impacting our industry. It was from our unique sightline into sourcing we recognized that procurement technologies advance so quickly that many people simply aren’t able to stay in the know. Awash in information, many of us are uncertain which digital technologies deliver and which are hype. While none of us can predict the future, we can be ready for it. That’s why we’re placing digital procurement and emerging technologies center stage for three days.

Fresh format, new frontiers

Your time is precious. The SIG Procurement Technology Summit promises not to waste it. Why spend months trying to get up to speed on all the latest research when you can acquire the knowledge you need at one event? You’ll learn from a variety of solution experiences and find ways to source with more effectiveness and efficiency, reduce your third-party risk and improve the top and bottom line for your company.

One of my favorite aspects of our events is the spectrum of people they bring together. Our Summits are known for drawing procurement leaders, technologist, futurists, researchers, data scientists and VCs. For me, that’s a powerful piece of any worthwhile industry event — meeting people you never would encounter when you’re sitting behind your desk. We can’t solve problems if we don’t know the right person to talk to. When we do speak, nothing is more impactful than face-to-face dialogue. Previous attendees tell us that our Summit is truly a place to cross-pollinate ideas.

The SIG Procurement Technology Summit will be a hub for procurement technology start-ups and diverse suppliers to integrate with leading technology providers, investors and buyers.

While so many aspects of our work move at a 100 mph, there’s often room for improvement. To that end, our Summit will serve as the meeting grounds to help our industry ignite innovation. By facilitating executive-level collaboration, we’ll explore how to navigate common and uncommon roadblocks. Whether you’re facing challenges in digital implementation, stakeholder buy-in, accommodating the next generation of procurement talent or another kind of sourcing hurdle, we’ll be serving up solutions.

You don’t know what you don’t know, and there’s a lot to learn! Let us introduce you to some of the industry’s most innovative new procurement technologies. Plus, you’ll be able to meet the procurement vendors worth “knowing” or “watching” when Spend Matters unveils its highly anticipated 7th annual “50 Providers to Know” and “50 Providers to Watch” Almanac listings at the event.

We’re also diving into the disruption of traditional processes to help you stay on the forward cusp of learning. That’s why our presenters will delve into how to properly leverage AI, RPA and machine learning to identify key market indicators and shifts so you won’t be caught off-guard by technological advances impacting our industry.

We know how daunting it feels to stay current on the latest risks and threats. Our event will help you have a clear picture of new risk frameworks. You’ll return to the office more knowledgeable about how to implement best and emerging practices to identify, assess, manage and keep control of third-party risk throughout the lifecycle of relationships.

As the procurement world becomes further steeped in digital transformation, corporate social responsibility (CSR) continues to be a hot topic. In an era of consumer scrutiny, firms can’t afford to take an ethical misstep. Many companies strive to operate in a responsible manner but feel uncertain if they are doing it right. Our program will look at corporate responsibility head-on and include practical discussions around ways to minimize the negative societal impacts of technology advancements, including workforce displacement and sustainability.

Secure your spot

Our No. 1 priority is to deliver an unmissable event that truly brings value to your work. We welcome everyone with an interest in sourcing to join us in Florida. To put attendance within reach, SIG members and first-time attending Chief Procurement Officers are welcome to come as our guest at no cost. Registration is essential. Visit sig.org for pricing information for other attendee types.

We have a limited number of exhibit booths, with several discounted ones available to nonprofits and start-ups. Looking for an impactful way to connect with attendees? Exhibitors are encouraged to hold live demos at their booths and provide a hands-on atmosphere for delegates to experience their technology in the flesh. It’s a unique opportunity to share information about your technology achievements, case studies or other innovations you’re driving.

Mark your calendars and visit our registration link. We hope you can join us in April to ignite your mind and impact the world.