Afternoon Coffee: Coupa buys Yapta for T&E spend; blockchain coffee farmer app at CES; White House offers AI guidelines

Earlier today, Coupa announced that it’s buying Yapta, a website that dynamically monitors airline and hotel prices to book or rebook at the lowest price. The move bolsters Coupa’s business spend management suite in the travel and expense (T&E) category. Spend Matters has been covering Coupa’s acquisitions as it builds out it BSM suite. We’ll have more analysis of the deal this week.

Blockchain-backed app puts coffee supply chain map in consumers' hands

The Farmer Connect traceability platform announced this week at the 2020 CES conference in Las Vegas that it offers a "Thank My Farmer" app to enable consumers the ability to trace their coffee beans with an interactive map, according to a report in the Supply Chain Dive. The project is powered by the IBM Blockchain, and the app can be installed on mobile phone.

White House offers AI guidelines for future regulation

The Trump administration has offered guidelines for future regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), according to The Associated Press.

“The White House said the proposals unveiled Tuesday are meant to promote private sector applications of AI that are safe and fair, while also pushing back against stricter regulations favored by some lawmakers and activists,” the AP reports.