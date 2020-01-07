Coupa acquires Yapta, boosting its T&E capabilities

Coupa announced today that it is buying Yapta, a website that monitors airline and hotel prices in real time and rebooks at the lowest price. The addition to Coupa’s business spend management suite of offerings bolsters its travel and expense capabilities, according to the announcement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Seattle, Yapta is run by travel industry veterans and can save companies 2-4% on travel a year, resulting in more than $350 million of savings to date, the announcement said.

"Business travel, which accounts for more than $1 trillion of spend per year, is often one of the spend areas within a business with the least visibility and control," Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO of Coupa, said in the an. "Yapta offers greater transparency into travel spend, helping businesses get the most value from their travel planning.”

Yapta CEO James Filsinger said this move with Coupa is a good fit.

"Yapta was founded on the concept of enabling travelers to get the most value and savings out of their travel plans, and we're proud to have saved our corporate customers across the globe hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said in the announcement. "Joining the team at Coupa offered a logical next step for our company given Coupa's strong focus on delivering value across business spend management (BSM). As an integral part of the Coupa BSM platform, Yapta will have greater reach and scale across Coupa's growing customer base to deliver even greater value to businesses."

In the last year and a half, Coupa has acquired other procurement technology companies to round out its suite capabilities. Coupa acquired Exari for contract lifecycle management (CLM). It bought Hiperos for supplier relationship and risk management (SRM). And Coupa acquired DCR Workforce to bolster its offering in contingent workforce and services (CW/S). Check the links for Spend Matters’ coverage of those deals, and see more coverage below.