This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Introduction offers a candid take on PeopleTicker and its capabilities — features that help companies establish market-based salary/pay-rate and contingent labor rate benchmarks and gain related insights into the market and their own business patterns. The brief includes an overview of PeopleTicker and its solution offerings, a summary solution evaluation, a SWOT analysis and a selection checklist for companies that might consider the provider.

