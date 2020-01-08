PeopleTicker: Vendor Introduction, Analysis and SWOT [PRO] Andrew Karpie - January 8, 2020 4:00 AM |Categories: Services and Indirect, Services and Indirect Spend, Services Procurement & Contingent Labor, Services Procurement & Contingent Labor Management, Solution Providers, Talent Management, Technology, Vendor Snapshots | Tags: PRO This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Introduction offers a candid take on PeopleTicker and its capabilities — features that help companies establish market-based salary/pay-rate and contingent labor rate benchmarks and gain related insights into the market and their own business patterns. The brief includes an overview of PeopleTicker and its solution offerings, a summary solution evaluation, a SWOT analysis and a selection checklist for companies that might consider the provider. For full access to this PRO content: Sign Up Sign In