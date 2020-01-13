Afternoon Coffee: It’s time to update Almanac for “50/50”; U.S.-China trade war analyzed; 737 Max grounding may hurt GDP

This year, the annual Spend Matters “50 Providers to Know” and “50 Providers to Watch” lists will be released April 22 at the SIG Procurement Technology Summit near Orlando, at Championsgate, Florida. To be considered for the lists, your company must have an up-to-date listing in the Spend Matters Almanac. The 50/50 programs recognize industry leaders and exciting newcomers in procurement technologies and services. Be sure to add or update your listing here by Feb. 7!

As deal nears, U.S.-China trade war analyzed

As the U.S. and China plan to sign phase one of a trade deal this week, The Wall Street Journal takes a look at the effects that the trade war has had. It offers this headline: “How the U.S. and China Settled on a Trade Deal Neither Wanted.” In another post, it offers this assessment: “Much of the U.S. economy is largely unscathed by two turbulent years of trade war with China, economic indicators show. Yet economic growth is trending near 2% in 2019, well short of the Trump administration’s goal of 3%.”

U.S. GDP could be curbed by Boeing 737 Max crisis: Treasury secretary

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. GDP in 2020 could be curbed by half a point because of the Boeing’s 737 Max crisis, but he added that he expected the economy to still register about 2.5% economic growth, according to a report by CNBC.

Boeing’s 737 Max jet has been grounded since March after two crashes killed 346 people. Production has been curbed as well, affecting supply chains across the U.S. and around the world.