Afternoon Coffee: U.S., China sign initial trade deal; Amazon ends FedEx ban; Cleo updates solution; ‘50/50’ for 2020

The U.S. and China on Wednesday signed phase one of a trade agreement that begins to curb a trade war in its second year.
President Donald Trump and China’s chief negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, signed the agreement in Washington.
The Associated Press said the deal eases some sanctions on China and frees up Chinese purchases of more U.S. agricultural goods, but the agency said “this agreement would do little to force China to make the major economic changes such as reducing unfair subsidies for its own companies that the Trump administration sought when it started the trade war by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in July 2018.”
Amazon ends ban on use of FedEx Ground
Amazon has lifted a ban that temporarily stopped some third-party sellers from using FedEx for shipping orders.
As of Tuesday afternoon, FedEx Ground and FedEx Home are again available as shipping options for Amazon Prime orders from third-party sellers, CNBC reported.
Cleo updates integration solution
Cleo, a provider of ecosystem integration solutions, has updated its Cleo Integration Cloud to help supply chains operate more efficiently.
Tom Jeffries, the director of Transportation Systems with Venture Logistics, said in a press release that “Cleo’s unique approach to integration provides more choice and control by combining both EDI and API integration capabilities on a single platform, as well as expert managed services support.”
For ‘50/50’ in 2020, update your Almanac listing
Be sure to add or update your company profile at Spend Matters Almanac by Feb. 7 to be considered for our 2020 “50 Providers to Know” and “50 Providers to Watch” lists.
Related Articles
- 2020 Predicaments and Predictions in Procure-to-Pay: Issues with E-Procurement, Invoice-to-Pay and AP Automation
- 2020 Predicaments in Contract Management: Poor Adoption, CLM Market Fragmentation and Limited Imagination
- 2020 Predictions for Contract Management: Where the CLM Market Is Going This Year and This Decade
- 2020 Predicaments in Services Procurement — No Light at the End of the Tunnel
- 2020 Predictions for Services Procurement: Scenarios and Black Swans
- 2020 Digital Procurement Series: Predicaments and Predictions, an Introduction
Discuss this: