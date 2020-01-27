kentoh/AdobeStock

Direct sourcing of workforce/services (DSW/S) has been one of the most consistent, rising trends in the evolving contingent workforce/services (CW/S) procurement space in recent years. To a limited extent, the sourcing of contingent workers with little or no involvement of third party intermediaries has been practiced by most organizations for decades. But more recently, it has been changing in several ways, driven by a number of factors, including the emergence of fit-for-purpose technology. It is no coincidence, therefore, that there is a Spend Matters SolutionMap category — Direct Sourcing of Workforce/Services — that currently ranks nine technology solution providers (with more set to participate).

While the idea of sourcing and engaging workers directly (e.g., not through a traditional staffing supplier arrangement) seems simple enough, there are various forms that direct sourcing takes (depending upon the business use case) and a variety of ways that technology is being used to enable it. In that respect, it is not that simple. But it is something CW/S practitioners should be following — and probably getting prepared to evaluate — in 2020.

This Spend Matters PRO brief explains direct sourcing of workforce/services (DSW/S) in the context of 2020 and provides input for practitioners trying to understand how direct sourcing applies in their own specific business contexts/use cases. It discusses the considerable diversity of solution providers/solutions (based on our SolutionMap data and other observations) and how that diversity is relevant to supplier shortlisting and selection (including the role of the Spend Matters’ DSW/S SolutionMap framework).