rasica/Adobe Stock

Welcome to the February 2020 edition of Spend Matters Insider’s Hot List, a monthly look at the contingent workforce and services (CW/S) space that’s available to our PLUS and PRO subscribers. For those new to the Hot List, each edition covers the prior month’s important or interesting technology and innovation developments.

In the last Hot List, we covered the investment rounds at VNDLY and Qwil; Degreed’s acquisition of Adepto; Aquent’s solution for encouraging companies to provide “benefits” to their freelancers; and the kind of far-out idea (and reality) of a temporary staffing agency for robots and robots-as-a-service.

In the first month of 2020, we saw developments like wider adoption of blockchain, technology changes, big fundraising, more freelancer banking/payments, crowdsourcing and “New Law” in the area of outsourcing.