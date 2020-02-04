ERP vendors aren’t always known for their deep functionality, where best-of-breed solution providers rule the roost with specialized technology features. For example, contract lifecycle management (CLM) is such an area. While best-of-breed providers are going deep into AI for contract analytics and building sophisticated contract modeling, most ERP vendors have rudimentary capabilities that are often scattered across different modules in the ERP suite. Oracle’s Enterprise Contracts functionality is used in its Oracle Procurement Cloud suite solution (which itself is part of Oracle’s ERP Cloud suite), however Enterprise Contracts is a slightly different animal and can mostly hold its own in many areas against deeper solutions, including the CLM modules within the top source-to-pay (S2P) suites in the market.

Oracle’s Procurement Contracts Cloud is an offering that stems from the enterprise/ERP functions, and it is the focus of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Introduction, which offers a candid take on the Procurement Contracts Cloud and its capabilities.

The Vendor Introduction includes an overview of Oracle’s solution set, a perspective on what is comparatively good (and not so good) about the solution, a SWOT analysis and a selection requirements checklist for organizations that might consider the vendor.