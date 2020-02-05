kentoh/AdobeStock

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Introduction offers a candid take on HCM Strategies and its capabilities — features that help companies establish market-based salary/pay-rate and contingent labor rate benchmarks and gain related insights into the market and their own business patterns. The company provides services within the U.S. today but is targeting the UK for 2020.

This PRO brief also includes an overview of HCM Strategies and its solution offerings, a summary solution evaluation, a SWOT analysis and a selection checklist for companies that might consider the provider.