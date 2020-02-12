Afternoon Coffee: Magnus on suites vs specialist solutions; Amazon questions loss of Pentagon contract to Microsoft; Jaggaer growing

astrosystem/Adobe Stock

Spend Matters analyst Magnus Bergfors has a post on our Europe site that sheds more light on what source-to-pay suites can and cannot do.

Magnus writes: “In today’s post I thought I would go back to one of my favorite subjects: suites vs. specialist solutions. It’s a topic that sometimes feels ‘beaten to death,’ but it remains a very important question, especially for organizations that are about to make a procurement technology investment decision.”

Amazon questions loss of Pentagon contract

Amazon lost a $10 billion cloud computing contract for the Pentagon, which was awarded to Microsoft. In court filings, Amazon said that it suspects political interference from the Trump administration and that it was to depose the president, the secretary of Defense and the former secretary, according to CNBC. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post, which covers the administration. The Pentagon's contract is called JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure.

Jaggaer adding jobs, customers

The spend management suite provider Jaggaer announced it is adding employees to handle its growing customer base. About a year ago, the company said it had integrated solutions that it had acquired into Jaggaer One, its latest offering.

Jaggaer CEO Jim Bureau, who took the helm in October, said in a press release: “2020 will be a very exciting year as we ramp investment and focus relentlessly on customer success. To that end, we plan to increase our global workforce by around 15%, with a focus on product development and all customer-facing organizations.”