Afternoon Coffee: The Fed upbeat but sees coronavirus risk; U.S. talent shortage crisis; TractManager-Froedert Health have deal; wine prices to fall?

slasnyi/Adobe Stock

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting came out today, and they indicate that the Fed is optimistic enough about the economy that it wouldn’t cut interest rates like it did last year — but the Fed also is concerned about the fallout from the coronavirus, which threatens to curb global growth. Read more in this Reuters report.

Companies can't fill job vacancies

CNBC looks at the talent shortage in the U.S. and finds that companies are struggling to fill their jobs.

“Nearly 7 in 10 employers reported talent shortages in 2019, the worst level ever and a jump of 17 percentage points from just a year ago. It’s also more than three times higher than a decade ago,” CNBC reports.

“The data comes as the Labor Department reports that there are still about 670,000 more job vacancies than there are unemployed potential workers.”

Healthcare services firm TractManager expands supply chain management tie-up Froedtert Health

Healthcare-specific app suite provider TractManager has announced an agreement with long-time customer Froedtert Health to advance its supply chain management across the enterprise.

TractManager’s integrated suite of supply chain management solutions support Froedtert Health’s continuing goal to create a standardized, transparent and compliant purchasing process that extends to physicians, clinicians and staff. Froedtert Health is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based, integrated system of hospitals and health centers.

U.S. consumers to see lowest-ever wine prices in last 2 decades?

A new report says U.S. wine consumers are set to enjoy the “best wine retail values in 20 years” due to oversupply and shrinking demand.

The Silicon Valley Bank’s State of the Wine Industry 2020 Report also blamed the failure of the industry to engage with new consumers and adapt to consumer changes.

Author Rob McMillan said the problem did not lie in speculative over-supply but in the failure of producers to provide what consumers want to drink — despite the rising quality of wine in the U.S.