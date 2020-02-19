Customer reviews for Market Dojo are in the new SolutionMap Customer Insights report Spend Matters Team - February 19, 2020 8:00 AM |Categories: E-Sourcing, Solution Providers, Supplier Information Management, Technology | Tags: Multi-site, Sourcing and Categories This week’s SolutionMap Customer Insights report focuses on customer reviews for Market Dojo, an e-sourcing specialist with a suite of solutions for RFX, document and template management, supplier information management, innovation management, and category (analysis and strategy) management.The applicable SolutionMap category for this report is in our ranking of Sourcing solutions.SolutionMap Insider members can click here to read about Market Dojo in our latest report.In each Customer Insights report, we provide a one-page summary of details from the SolutionMap peer review process. It includes ratings on how well the vendor meets its customers' expectations, three key differentiators for the vendor and a list of quotes from customers about the vendor’s greatest strengths. (The users’ names and companies are kept anonymous.)With the Customer Insights report, we are taking a deeper look into our SolutionMap database, which ranks providers in the marketplace according to their capabilities and their customers’ reviews of the companies. SolutionMap has more than 900 customer reviews, and we’d like to share that insight for a few providers. (Read a sample report, like the image below, here.)Spend Matters collects approximately 20 quantitative data points as part of the survey process with each customer, and we solicit qualitative comments as well. We also reserve the right to reach out to those practitioners to both validate the solution and enhance our understanding of what makes the solutions truly valuable (or not).SolutionMap Customer Insights will be a component of our SolutionMap Insider membership.Here are a few other items to keep in mind:We will publish a single Customer Insights report for each vendor covered (not by each technology category) and will update reports annually.There are TWO versions of the Customer Insights report:The first report is available to all SolutionMap Insider subscribers, including vendors and consultants. This report focuses on the relative strengths of the provider, as described by customers. It helps facilitate a “race to the top” by providing benchmarking comparisons that show the results and hallmarks of customer success.The second report, which is only available only upon specific request (and NDA) to practitioners engaged in a specific vendor evaluation process, contains both strengths and weaknesses as noted by customers. We are restricting access to this report because we want to ensure the weaknesses are not used by vendors "against" competitors in the sales process.In the coming weeks, we will publish Customer Insights reports on Procurence, Spendency and other providers. (Please note: For SolutionMap, each of the three product lines has been reviewed and scored on a standalone basis by both their customer users and the Spend Matters analyst team, respectively. Our analysts have evaluated Jaggaer One's unified platform for the Q4 2019 SolutionMap update. The next Customer Insights report for Jaggaer will have customers' feedback on Jaggaer One.)Not a SolutionMap Insider member yet? Access a sample Customer Insights report and learn more about membership now. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
