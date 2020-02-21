This final installment of our Spend Matters PRO Vendor Snapshot 2020 Update series covering Sievo offers a provider SWOT analysis, competitive assessment and comparison with other providers in the spend analytics market, a shortlist of providers, a user requirements checklist and analysis.

Not only is the market for spend analysis solutions highly fragmented from a vendor “choice” perspective today, it is also characterized by solutions that are difficult to compare on an apples-to-apples basis between providers. Sievo, of Finland, is one such provider that makes cross-comparisons of vendors challenging because of some of the unique approaches it takes to spend classification and, more importantly, to savings reporting and tracking. In fact, this latter element makes it one of the few spend analytics solutions that is as relevant for finance (and CFOs) as it is for procurement organizations.

Part 1 and Part 2 of this PRO research series provide a company and deep dive solution overview, product strengths and weaknesses and a recommended fit analysis for what types of organizations should consider Sievo.