This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Introduction offers a candid take on Elevated Resources and its capabilities that help mid-size companies with their contingent workforce programs. The brief includes an overview of the company and its solution offerings, a solution evaluation, a SWOT analysis and, lastly, a selection checklist for companies that might consider the provider. This Vendor Introduction is mostly focused on Elevated Resources’ technology, in particular ELEVATE VMS.