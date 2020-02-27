DocuSign to buy Seal Software for $188 million Spend Matters Team - February 27, 2020 5:45 PM |Categories: Breaking News, Contract Management, M&A | Tags: Breaking News, General News, Multi-site DocuSign, the electronic signature specialist, will acquire AI-assisted contract analytics firm Seal Software for $188 million in cash, DocuSign announced today in a press release."As the Agreement Cloud company, DocuSign is about digitally transforming the very foundation of doing business: agreements and agreement processes," said Scott Olrich, DocuSign's chief operating officer, in the press release. "We believe that AI will play a vital role in this transformation. And by integrating Seal into DocuSign, we can benefit from its deep technology expertise and its broad experience applying AI to agreements."In Spend Matters' recent PRO series of predictions for this year, our post by analyst Nick Heinzmann nailed it:"Speaking of great targets, we can’t help but think that DocuSign will be actively looking for inorganic growth options in 2020, and Seal Software might be an obvious choice given (DocuSign's) previous $15 million investment."PRO subscribers can read the whole post here: "2020 Predictions for Contract Management: Where the CLM Market Is Going This Year and This Decade."Check back for more updates.See below for more of Spend Matters' coverage of Seal. Related ArticlesAfternoon Coffee: Fiverr reports rapid growth; Seal Software joins SAP App Center; Beyond Meat a no go in Japan; La-Z-Boy to close plantAfternoon Coffee: Seal Software Partners With DocuSign, SCOTUS Ruling Clears States to Collect E-Commerce Sales TaxesSeal Software: Vendor Snapshot (Part 3) — Commentary and Summary AnalysisSeal Software: Vendor Snapshot (Part 2) — Product Strengths and WeaknessesSeal Software: Vendor Snapshot (Part 1) –– Background & Solution Overview Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
