As coronavirus spreads, vendors of supply risk management share their insights

Victoria/Adobe Stock

The coronavirus outbreak has affected supply chains around the world as the virus itself has spread from China to many countries across Asia, in Europe, the Middle East, Canada and the United States, which in recent days has experienced its first deaths from the respiratory ailment.

U.S. cases of COVID-19, the official name of the virus, have surpassed 100, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Nancy Clinton of Spend Matters Europe has highlighted information available from vendors who do supply risk management. Avetta and other vendors in this post are go-to sources for coronavirus updates, status reports and advice for procurement and supply chain professionals.

Avetta has released a white paper titled “Supply Chain Lessons Learned from the Coronavirus and SARS Outbreaks.” It provides a perspective on how supply chains are reacting to the situation and what they can do to address it, including:

The specter of the recent outbreak — origins and current status globally

A review of the 2003 SARS emergency — what we have learned and coronavirus in the supply chain

Sustaining businesses during the fallout

Steps to take globally to contain COVID-19: a UK perspective

Combatting COVID-19 — what suppliers can do

Understanding force majeure declarations

One of Avetta’s customers is showcased in the report detailing how it prepared itself generally before the coronavirus outbreak appeared. Download the paper here.

Avetta also has created an industrial hygiene infographic to help suppliers protect their employees in the best ways possible. Check out that graphic and other charts about the coronavirus timeline and safety tactics for people and suppliers.

Source: Avetta (Click to enlarge chart)

More supply risk management vendors

Riskmethods is providing a daily update on “Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the impact on global supply chains.” This covers:

Status quo — a snapshot of risk level assessments

Current developments and recent news — labor shortages, affected industries, economies and regions

Impacts — China exports, plant closures, travel disruption, logistics, O&G

What to expect next

Short-term actions

Long-term actions

5 top questions to raise

They have also produced a video on how enterprises can react faster and plan business continuity: watch that here.

Resilinc will be holding its second webinar on “Planning, Preparedness and Proactive Actions Update for Coronavirus,” with expert advice from Bindiya Vakil, Founder & CEO, and Jigar Shah, the Senior Director of Marketing.

They will look at the latest developments and their effect across the global supply chain followed by a round table discussion that includes audience questions and answers. This forms part of a program series that looks at top supply chain risk disruptions in greater detail to help firms assess the direct impact on their supply chains — read our overview of part one here.

It will be held on Thursday, March 5, at noon Eastern. There also will be a presentation recording after the call for those who have registered to attend. Do that here.

DHL Resilience360 is a good source to follow. DHL has wide visibility into the logistics network and can see first-hand the slow-downs across the global supply chain. It has regional DHL control towers which run Resilience360, and from what we understand, customers can get their own supply chain visibility portal giving insights and messages on warehousing and transportation data in a dashboard that has six main functional areas: shipment track and trace, inventory visibility, operational performance dashboards, operational reports, business analytics and document management.

It has a range of resources focusing on the coronavirus outbreak, including: