Coronavirus disrupts spring procurement events: My View, by Jason Busch

In the past 48 hours, coronavirus concerns have led five procurement and finance solution providers to cancel components of their spring events:

The virus COVID-19, specifically, is the culprit.

Many other spring events have not been canceled yet. At the time of this writing, these include:

Basware Connect (Las Vegas, May 6-8)

Ivalua Now (US)

ISM

ProcureCon

Procurement Leaders (Americas)

Procurement Leaders (Europe)

SAP Sapphire

Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)

Spend Matters partners with a number of conference providers in this market (and we attend many of the vendor events).

One of our most important relationships in the sector is with SIG. On a personal level, our SIG partnership means a tremendous amount to me. There is no one in the procurement industry like SIG CEO Dawn Tiura — who works harder and cares more about her members, delegates and sponsors. I aspire to her level of dedication, enthusiasm and love for this market.

SIG’s Procurement Technology Summit is currently “on” for April. I will personally be attending and look forward to seeing many faces, both old and new, at the event*.

In the meantime, please join me in supporting all the technology firms and conference providers in this time of uncertainty. It is important to stand by the providers and independent membership and events businesses in this market that give so much to the industry.

And it is during black swan events like this that, hopefully, the good can come out in people who take so much from the relationships they develop at these events. Not a single relationship should be seen as transactional by procurement/finance organizations or sponsors alike. These are our partners in networking, learning, thought leadership, training/education and much more in serving the industry.

Stand by them and take the long view. Things may go digital for the next couple of months by necessity (in part or in whole), but relationships are never forged or maintained in a virtual world alone.

* The Spend Matters team is committed to attending events that are not canceled (but our individual team members will always have the final say on their comfort levels with traveling).