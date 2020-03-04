maxsim/Adobe Stock

Yooz is a specialized accounts payable automation software provider that also offers adjacent capabilities in e-invoicing. Yooz supports 3,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide, primarily mid-market companies that have $10 million to $500 million in revenue and that process more than 100 invoices a month.

Yooz competes in the diverse, sometimes confusing and overlapping procure-to-pay (P2P), e-invoicing and accounts payable automation ecosystems — with an emphasis on AP automation.

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Snapshot offers an update since our 2018 review, noting that Yooz has since invested in its payments capabilities and that it has several features in beta testing.

The three-part series provides facts and expert analysis to help accounts payable and procurement organizations make informed decisions about whether they should explore this software provider within these ecosystems.

Part 1 of our analysis offers a company background and detailed solution overview, as well as a summary recommended fit suggestion for when organizations should consider Yooz as a complement to other procurement and finance solutions. The remaining parts of this research brief will cover product strengths and weaknesses, insights on competitors, a SWOT analysis, and insider evaluation and selection considerations.