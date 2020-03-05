Yooz is a specialized middle-market software provider in the accounts payable automation sector with particular expertise in rapid deployment and broad-based support for payables processes. Its capabilities include invoice capture, validation and approval, ERP integration and AP payment processing through its partner ecosystem. (Given its focus on the middle market, areas like global compliance, supplier financing and robust supplier portal features are not yet a focus.)

This three-part Spend Matters PRO Vendor Snapshot Update looks at Yooz since our 2018 review. Today’s Part 2 of the series explores Yooz’s strengths and weaknesses, providing facts and expert analysis to help procurement organizations decide whether they should consider the provider. We note updates in invoice capture, integration partnerships, payment processing partnerships and workflow. Areas of needed improvement include UI/UX, analytics and master data capabilities.

Part 1 of our analysis provided a company and detailed solution overview and a recommended fit list of criteria for firms considering Yooz. The third part of this series will offer a SWOT analysis, user selection guide, competitive alternatives, and additional evaluation and selection considerations.