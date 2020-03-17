Afternoon Coffee: ISM cancels national conference; Coupa growing; Metal pricing webinar targets coronavirus fallout; Virus strains supply chains; Amazon hiring 100,000

slasnyi/Adobe Stock

ISM’s national conference is a staple for professionals in procurement and the supply chain, but the coronavirus outbreak forced the Institute of Supply Management to cancel its convention for April 26-29 in Boston.

“Effective immediately through at least June, ISM will not hold live events but instead will deliver education and training in online and virtual modes. Please look for additional communication from the ISM team in the coming days, along with information on processing refunds,” said CEO Tom Derry in an announcement on the ISM website, which also includes a video message from him.

Coupa is growing

Coupa, the provider of a suite of technology for business spend management (BSM), released its fourth quarter earnings report that showed its performance beat estimates. Higher revenue was reported in overall, including for subscriptions and professional services. An article on Nasdaq.com attributed the growth to clients adopting its BSM offerings and its Coupa Pay feature.

Metal pricing webinar targets coronavirus fallout

MetalMiner, a sister site of ours, will hold a webinar Friday to share tips and insights on the 2020 metal outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak. MetalMiner experts will give a concise market outlook on commodities and industrial metals as it relates to coronavirus. And they will discuss three strategies to implement when managing metal price volatility. Register here.

U.S. supply chains under fire due to coronavirus

With COVID-19 spreading fast, U.S. supply chains and retail outlets are under pressure, and their resilience will be tested in the coming weeks as Americans stock up on essential supplies, Fox Business reports.

Of late, grocery chains and pharmacies have been struggling to keep items in stock. The trend could worsen as the outbreak requires authorities around the country to shut down businesses, workplaces and schools, according to Philip Palin, an author and expert on supply chains in catastrophe scenarios.

The Associated Press also said that across Europe, trucks delivering supplies are in large traffic jams as they try to cross various borders.

Amazon to hire for 100,000 positions to keep up with new demand

With most of America staying indoors and ordering online, the pressure on e-commerce portals has gone up. To keep up with this fresh demand, Amazon will add 100,000 new full-time and part-time positions across the U.S, reports CNN.

The jobs will be Amazon's fulfillment centers and its delivery network.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," Amazon said in a blog.

