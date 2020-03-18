Afternoon Coffee: SIG, Basware cancel events; Dispatch from ‘Ariba Live’ online; Coronavirus insights: Manufacturers surveyed, Wharton’s supply chain crisis tips

Photographee.eu/Adobe Stock

The Sourcing Industry Group has canceled its SIG Summit over coronavirus concerns. Dates for an online event are being scheduled. See here for updates.

Basware also has canceled its May event in Las Vegas. To see our partial list of all procurement events that were called off or rescheduled, click here.

‘Ariba Live’ is online, and analyst Pierre Mitchell has the first dispatch

SAP Ariba launched the 19th annual version of its Ariba Live event today, but this year was a virtual event since the physical Las Vegas event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Survey shows over 50% of U.S. manufacturers expect to be impacted by COVID-19

A survey by the National Association of Manufacturers has shown that 53 percent of U.S. manufacturers expect to experience a change in operations as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The survey of 558 respondents took place between Feb. 28 and March 9, reports supplychaindrive.com

The survey found more than a third (36 percent) of respondents expected supply chain disruptions and some had resorted to looking for alternative suppliers.

Lessons in supply chain that businesses can learn in today’s trying times

The COVID-19 virus has put businesses in a corner. Many who are dependent on global sourcing are facing hard choices in crisis management amid the supply chain disruptions.

While planning for a similar situation in the future, businesses face questions that have no easy answers: Should they broaden their supplier choices, or do more local or near-shore sourcing? How much inventory of raw materials, sub-assemblies and finished products should they stock to tide over the crisis?

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global supply chains is “a major disruption, along the lines of having an earthquake or a tsunami,” said Morris Cohen, Wharton professor of operations, information and decisions.

