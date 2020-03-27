Afternoon Coffee: In coronavirus crisis, Walmart paying vendors faster; Ford builds ventilators; Fashion brands make medical clothes; MetalMiner tips on COVID-19 crisis, oil prices; AP Automation insights

Hoda Bogdan/Adobe Stock

For today’s edition of Afternoon Coffee, it’s more of an espresso shot of headlines and short news items. Have a safe weekend.

COVID-19: Clothing brands will supply hospitals with protective clothes

In the wake of the pandemic, U.S. fashion brands and suppliers are shifting production to making protective gear for healthcare workers and first responders, reports Forbes.

Brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Citizens of Humanity, Gap have shifted resources to supply hospitals and other organizations with personal protective equipment such as facial masks, face shields and hospital gowns.

From China to Mexico, U.S. companies are moving their supply chains

U.S. companies had already started re-thinking their relations with Chinese manufacturers last fall when the trade war between the two countries heated up, according to a post on Supply Chain Brain. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the feeling has only been reinforced. Mexico and other Latin American countries seem to be the new alternate destination to China. Helping along the way is the recently passed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

AP automation insights

AP automation expert Pete Loughlin over at the website Purchasing Insight captured the spirit of Spend Matters’ SolutionMap vendor rankings and our addition of AP Automation as its own category. We included six vendors in our ranking, including one that was new to Loughlin. We want to add more AP Automation providers for our next release in the fall. But check out his insights on the current batch.

