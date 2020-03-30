Coronavirus forces Coupa to move Inspire event to fall in Las Vegas JP Morris - March 30, 2020 8:45 AM |Categories: Conferences, Procurement Strategy & Planning, Solution Providers, Spend Management, Technology | Tags: Coronavirus, General News Because of the coronavirus crisis, Coupa is the latest solution provider to reschedule its customer event, and new dates in the fall are being confirmed for Inspire North America, which will still be held in Las Vegas, according to Coupa’s website.Coupa said it is exploring options to also include online access for the event, which highlights the suite provider’s solutions for business spend management (BSM). Coupa has an updated FAQ about the change and posted this statement:“As you know, the health and well-being of the entire BSM Community is our top priority, and we have been watching the COVID-19 situation closely. After careful consideration, we have decided to reschedule Inspire North America for Fall 2020.“We are already busy working with our valued partners, suppliers, vendors and colleagues to finalize the plan. In the meantime, please be safe and we will keep you posted on our new dates as soon as they are confirmed.”Coronavirus concerns have led many procurement and finance solution providers to cancel components of their spring events:EcoVadis Sustain (March, now a virtual event)Oracle Modern Business Experience (including Modern Supply Chain World) (March, no event, but speeches to be broadcast)SAP Ariba Live (March, Las Vegas event rescheduled as a virtual event)Ivalua Now (March, Paris event called off, but webcasts and online updates planned)Basware Push.Play.Connect (April, Berlin event canceled and virtual one planned)Procurement Leaders (March 16-19 event in Miami is moved to September)ISM (canceled national conference in Boston for April 26-29. Click link for full message from ISM.)Basware Connect (Las Vegas, May 6-8 canceled.)Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) — April summit in Florida is canceled, and an all-digital event is being planned.Ivalua Now (US event in Washington, D.C., is canceled, but a virtual event will be held on the same days, May 4-6)Jaggaer (announces a virtual summit for April 16)Coupa Inspire (Inspire in Las Vegas will now be held in the fall, and online options are being considered.)See Spend Matters’ full coronavirus coverage here. Related ArticlesCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Sourcing and Commodity Management — Securing direct materials during the crisis and recovery phasesCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Contingent Workforce and Services Solutions — How to find the right workers, services in a crisisCoupa CEO implores procurement pros to lead businesses through the coronavirus crisisCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Procure-to-pay (P2P) keeps the cash flowing during the crisisCoronavirus Response survey: Spend Matters needs YOUR insights on the crisisCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Advanced Procurement Analytics — find the risks hiding in your data, prioritize and take actionUpdated — CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Consider These Procurement Technology Solutions To Get You Through the COVID-19 Pandemic (Introduction)Coronavirus disrupts spring procurement events: My View, by Jason Busch Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
