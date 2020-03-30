Coronavirus forces Coupa to move Inspire event to fall in Las Vegas

Because of the coronavirus crisis, Coupa is the latest solution provider to reschedule its customer event, and new dates in the fall are being confirmed for Inspire North America, which will still be held in Las Vegas, according to Coupa’s website.

Coupa said it is exploring options to also include online access for the event, which highlights the suite provider’s solutions for business spend management (BSM). Coupa has an updated FAQ about the change and posted this statement:

“As you know, the health and well-being of the entire BSM Community is our top priority, and we have been watching the COVID-19 situation closely. After careful consideration, we have decided to reschedule Inspire North America for Fall 2020.

“We are already busy working with our valued partners, suppliers, vendors and colleagues to finalize the plan. In the meantime, please be safe and we will keep you posted on our new dates as soon as they are confirmed.”

Coronavirus concerns have led many procurement and finance solution providers to cancel components of their spring events:

See Spend Matters’ full coronavirus coverage here.