Afternoon Coffee, coronavirus edition: FBI resends alert about supply chain attacks; Find go-to solutions to target fraud; Avetta has tips on getting small business loans; UPS aids healthcare supply chain; TP crisis?

For the third time in three months, the FBI has alerted companies about state-sponsored hackers using the Kwampirs malware. It is used to attack supply chain companies as part of a global hacking campaign, reports ZDNet.

This time around, the FBI highlighted that some of the group's targets are organizations in the healthcare industry grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.

Spend Matters’ analyst Nick Heinzmann writes today that the coronavirus crisis will see its fair share of bad actors and people trying to steal money — from outside your company or an employee skimming funds. In our Coronavirus Response series, we highlight solutions that can help in a crisis. For fraud detection and mitigation, read his PRO post to learn more about AppZen, ConnXus and APEX Analytix.

Avetta has tips on getting loans in the crisis

Avetta, a provider of supply chain risk management solutions, is hosting a coronavirus-related webinar Friday to help small businesses see if they can qualify for the recently approved federal stimulus plan, New Small Business Assistance Programs (CARES). Avetta has asked two legal experts to discuss details on the many laws and options available to businesses. The webinar begins at 2 p.m. Central April 3. Register for the webinar here.

UPS coordinates with U.S. agencies

UPS has announced an increase in efforts in coordination with President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Taskforce, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and state health agencies to provide supply chain services for the agency’s distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and necessary materials throughout the U.S., including respirators.

“UPS’ dedicated people, global network and public-private partnerships are creating a powerful combination for rapid deployment of protective equipment and test kits throughout the U.S., and around the world,” UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney said in a press release. “UPS Healthcare has the expertise and experience to move vital, life-saving medicines, medical devices, diagnostic specimens and supplies everywhere they are needed.”

Grocery stores and the future of U.S. supply chains

“Grocery stores are perhaps the most resilient supply chains in the United States,” according to Baylor University’s Pedro Reyes, an associate professor of operations and supply chain management in the Texas university’s Hankamer School of Business. “The idea we're going to run out of toilet paper is nonsense.”

In a Q&A, the professor talks about how the future of U.S. supply chains could be impacted by COVID-19. “The companies that are more vertically integrated are going to do better than those that are more horizontally integrated,” he said. “The more you outsource, the more control you give up.”

