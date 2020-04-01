Welcome to the April 2020 edition of Spend Matters Insider’s Hot List, a monthly look at the contingent workforce and services (CW/S) space that’s available to our PLUS and PRO subscribers. For those new to the Hot List, each edition covers the prior month’s important or interesting technology and innovation developments in the CW/S space.

In the last Hot List, we covered key events and developments that took place in February Among those were FY 2019 financial reports of three publicly traded online work/services platforms, various developments among a number of online work/services platforms and ongoing developments in financial services that cater to contingent workers and small businesses.

While this month’s Hot List will focus on what happened in the historic month of March 2020, it will try to give readers a respite from the bombardment of COVID-19 news and mostly focus on what may be workforce “hot spots,” but not in the epidemiological sense. (For help with coronavirus-related workforce issues, read our coverage of go-to solutions for finding workers in a crisis and how businesses can cope in the near term and other phases of the crisis.)

Turning now to the workforce developments in March 2020 …

