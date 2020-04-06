Afternoon Coffee: Crisis tips … from Marcell Vollmer at Celonis; farm labor & crop losses; Boeing further delays aircraft production in Washington

stevecuk/Adobe Stock

As the coronavirus disruption continues, businesses need more insights to cope. Spend Matters’ editor in Europe, Nancy Clinton, has been talking with executives at different technology providers to get their insights.

Today’s installment shares findings from Dr. Marcell Vollmer, the chief innovation officer at Celonis. The firm does process mining, which maps all of the business functions at a company to see how they’re performing and identify any bottlenecks.

“We need to understand and have visibility of all our processes for at least two very good reasons:

One: There is high demand from the consumer side to understand the origins of your products.

Two: People are firefighting, they need all the help they can get to smooth out their processes, enhance compliance and contribute to business performance,” Vollmer said. “Good process-mining software will provide you with a visual view of process performance, and ultimately better data-driven decision making.”

For the full post about this series and process mining, read more here.

Farms in U.S., Canada stare at crop losses due to foreign worker delays

U.S. and Canadian farms may be left with very little farm labor this season due to the mandatory coronavirus quarantines of seasonal foreign workers, Reuters reports. For both countries, foreign labor is critical to farm production.

In Canada, farms usually rely on 60,000 temporary foreign workers, many from the Caribbean. Their arrival this year is delayed by initial border restrictions and grounded flights. Once they arrive, the federal government requires them to be isolated for 14 days with pay but unable to work.

The U.S. relies on nearly 250,000 foreign guest workers, many from Mexico, Reuters reports, adding that visas are being processed for the workers but staffing delays from the quarantine have slowed the visa process.

The delays add up in extra labor costs and time wasted in harvesting perishable crops.

Boeing has extended Washington state production shutdown indefinitely

Instead of a planned restart of production this week, the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer, Boeing Co., has said it will extend the suspension of production operations at its Washington state facilities until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Boeing had, on March 23, announced a halt in production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory.

