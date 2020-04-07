Afternoon Coffee: Coronavirus crisis tips … from Per Angusta; Wuhan to end lockdown; Trump says OPEC hasn’t requested that U.S. cut oil output Spend Matters Team - April 7, 2020 12:20 PM |Categories: Afternoon Coffee | Tags: Coronavirus, General News Pierre Laprée, CEO of the procurement performance management firm Per Angusta, spoke with Spend Matters Europe Editor Nancy Clinton about how businesses should handle the coronavirus disruption. He believes that procurement’s first priority should be to orchestrate and control a response across the business, and its second priority is to use software to do that better and faster.“Software in itself is not the cure-all remedy that people might think,” Laprée said, “but it can be a catalyst for procurement’s actions, as long as the team is prioritizing, planning and executing properly.”Read the full article for details on his advice to procurement in a crisis, which includes:Prioritize where you have the most controlPlan a clear roadmap of your initiativesExecute on the tough calls you’ve madeMonitor to keep the plan on trackCollaborate across the businessWuhan, the coronavirus epicenter in China, to end 11-week lockdownChina is moving to end the 11-week lockdown of Wuhan, the manufacturing city where the coronavirus crisis began, The Associated Press reports. The stay-at-home strategy there provided a model for other cities and countries as the virus spread around the world. Beginning at midnight Wednesday, people won’t need special permission to travel in or out of Wuhan, but they will be monitored via smartphones for signs of illness or being in contact with anyone with COVID-19.OPEC has not asked me to cut oil production: Trump President Donald Trump clarified that OPEC had not asked him to tell the U.S. oil producers to reduce their output to support global prices, and he said U.S. oil production had already fallen, anyway, according to a report by Reuters.“I think it’s happening automatically but nobody’s asked me that question yet so we’ll see what happens,” the President told reporters at a press briefing Monday.Major oil producers are expected to agree to cut production at a Thursday meeting but only if the United States joins the effort, three sources involved told Reuters. Related ArticlesAfternoon Coffee: Crisis tips … from Marcell Vollmer at Celonis; farm labor & crop losses; Boeing further delays aircraft production in WashingtonDear Procurement: In coronavirus era, carpe diem with tech from your sofa!CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Supply Risk — Mitigating and Recovering from the Grey Swan of COVID-19CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Fraud, P2P and Vendor Management Safeguards — Protecting cash and rapidly vetting suppliers in a crisisCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Sourcing and Commodity Management — Securing direct materials during the crisis and recovery phasesCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Contingent Workforce and Services Solutions — How to find the right workers, services in a crisisCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Procure-to-pay (P2P) keeps the cash flowing during the crisisCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Advanced Procurement Analytics — find the risks hiding in your data, prioritize and take actionUpdated — CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Consider These Procurement Technology Solutions To Get You Through the COVID-19 Pandemic (Introduction) Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Discuss this: