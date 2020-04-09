In this three-part Spend Matters PRO Vendor Snapshot series, we are providing a detailed introduction to Rosslyn Analytics, which is one of the granddaddies in the standalone best-of-breed analytics space. (Sievo is a couple of years older, but that’s about it.)

In Part 1, we provided a background on the company, founders and the product — as well as an overview of the solution. Then, in Part 2, we dove deep into the almost unparalleled product strengths, as well as a few product weaknesses (or shortcomings compared to typical expectations from today’s potential analytics customers).

Today, in this third and final part, we are going to provide a SWOT analysis of Rosslyn Analytics, a market overview of competitors, a quick short-list guide and a few final thoughts.