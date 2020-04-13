Coronavirus response requires integrated Supply Chain Management — not just Spend Management. Here’s what’s needed.

This Spend Matters PRO analysis piece has been posted outside the paywall to share more information about strengthening supply chains during the coronavirus crisis.

Procurement professionals, like any other, are affected by the current coronavirus pandemic. They will face many challenges in their supply chains. For those who operate within industries where physical supply chains are severely disrupted by the pandemic response, they’ve got bigger issues than analyzing their spend, consolidating spend via strategic sourcing and ensuring that P2P systems are efficiently executing against contracts.

Yet, “spend is what you pay” and “supply is what you get” — and right now, we’re not getting what we need to manage the supply chain in this crisis.

Most of the issues stem from the demand side due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders that starve some industries like travel and hospitality while others like healthcare (e.g., shortages of ventilators, protective equipment and diagnostic testing), telecommunications and consumer packaged goods are strained. Supply-side issues like throttled Asian manufacturing capacity still exist, but the current situation is really a broader story about botched federal responses, lack of basic public-private supply chain governance, naked opportunism, weak supply risk management and the inability to manage the complexity of the problem. That involves not only the physical goods supply chain, but also the human/services supply chain, the physical assets supply chain and the financial supply chain (e.g., to inject capital into the threatened suppliers who supply the supply chain).

What the current crisis also has highlighted, however, is a lack of integrated digital capabilities required to manage the scale of this problem. We have various bits and pieces supporting different parts of the problem and parts of an organization (e.g., “feeds and speeds” supply chain planning systems, tactical event-based sourcing tools, siloed risk management apps, etc.), but there is poor integration across the systems and the functions. We did some research many years ago on the disconnects that exist even between procurement and supply chain groups, and it became clear that there was no single supply management solution that could perform not just basic direct sourcing processes, but also be able to model the information supply networks that manage the supply networks of goods, people, assets and money.

As we described nearly five years ago in a SpendMatters PRO series, such a system would have “an underlying data model that mirrors the physical network. More specifically, a supply network information model should have five distinct characteristics:

A multi-tier resource model that explicitly defines the end-to-end supply network, including manufacturing, warehousing, transportation and labor resources ... down to an individual device level (or worker level) The ability to model a multi-tier routing and bill of materials (from finished goods back to components and then on to lowest level commodities) through this multi-tier resource model A time phased view of demand and supply (i.e., capacity and inventory) that is used for planning and execution not just for a supply chain planning group but also for procurement organizations Geospatial modeling and visualization to link your supply network resources (e.g., supplier sites) in your data model to a global map that can then be used to visualize and analyze the supply chain Rich metadata (e.g., risks mapped to the supply network model) to link the supply network information model to other external data sources such as device data (the internet of things, IoT), regulatory compliance data, benchmark data, market intelligence data feeds, geospatial content feeds and so on.

This enables analytics that can transform dumb supply chain mapping and visualization capabilities into a “backplane” and underlying platform rather than just a sexy UI sitting on top of a data warehouse fed by disparate single-tier enterprise application data.

By having this robust data model, individual applications in areas such as direct sourcing, supply chain, GRC (governance, risk and compliance), and others can be not just tied back to the physical supply chain but also enriched and tied together for use in descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics.

This is important because right now, these individual applications are fragmented, incomplete (i.e., they don’t hit all the elements above) and tend to focus on “inside-out” workflow processing rather than “outside-in” intelligence that will drive much more intelligent internal activities. For example, many direct procurement applications are focused on BOM-based component sourcing workflow automation. This functionality is important, but it’s not the most strategic view on how to improve the extended supply network.

Such a system would have been very useful right now in the context of the COVID crisis, and in fact, we’re starting to see these pieces become increasingly robust, but they’re still poorly integrated. One of the things that we highlighted in the 2016 series cited above is that the current market is served by a fairly siloed set of solutions (technologies and services) described below (although we don’t go through all the vendors in these categories like we did back in the original series):

This last area of safely managing workers in a pandemic-addled supply chain is one that we didn’t dive deeply into within the 2016 research series, and although we’ve researched the workforce supply chain from a contingent workforce and services management standpoint, it is important to thread it deeply into the overall supply chain and the coronavirus response conversation. Although the disease can be spread by products/assets in the supply chain, it’s ultimately a story about people, and something that warrants its own analysis. In fact, having the right people in the right jobs is such a big topic that we gave it its own category in Spend Matters’ Coronavirus Response series. The contingent workforce and services procurement area is extremely dynamic right now because as every type of service becomes a potentially outsourced vendor service — and the need for deeper services procurement down to an individual worker level (with associated worker-level sourcing, certification, engagement, tracking, etc.) has never been more important.

The best that we can do at SpendMatters is try to catalog the loosely coupled set of use cases related to the pandemic — and the tools in the market that can help support them. See the introduction to our series, which we’ll continue to update with recommended solutions in the following areas:

Supply risk management solutions that include supply chain risk, CSR risk, supplier financial risk, etc. (Read this category’s PRO analysis and solution recommendations here.) Sourcing and commodity management, including advanced sourcing, direct sourcing, automated supplier discovery, and commodity management to help dynamically plan and source. (See this category’s recommended solutions for direct sourcing here.) Advanced procurement analytics to enable direct procurement and/or to perform “spend planning” when demand drops out or spikes. (Its profile for this series is here.) Procure to Pay (P2P) that emphasizes working capital, dynamic discounting, payment control and related finance priorities to help inject cash into the P2P process — especially for many cash-starved suppliers. (This category is discussed in-depth here.) Fraud, P2P and vendor management safeguards when new suppliers need to be set up quickly, and also when lowlife fraudsters try to use the pandemic as a way to steal money and IP. (Its profile for this series is here.) Providers with deep contract analytics from the CLM space and the AI contract analytics area that can analyze a contract portfolio for affected contracts from suppliers (and customers) for not just force majeure clauses, but other related clauses that tie to the multiple risks popping up at once in the pandemic. Contingent Workforce and Services solutions that are able to, at a minimum, help rapidly ramp up on-demand workers to deal with massive resource shortfalls. We are looking at four categories of solutions: for sourcing remote/online work; solutions for sourcing and managing mobile-first contract workers anywhere you need them; solutions to “direct source” and manage contract workers; and solutions for data management and analytics.

As you can surmise, there are many procurement-specific overlaps and touch points in this coronavirus series relative to the broader supply-chain discussion above (and we need to add more, such as supplier management and other areas). It is these touch points where procurement can really make a difference, not only to take a leadership position in maximizing value from supplier spending but also helping to shape the extended supply network so that it’s more resilient (which makes the business more resilient), in order to absorb the massive shocks from not just this round of COVID-19, but really any type of grey swan (or grey Nazgul in the case of COVID-19) that rears its ugly head. Supply management is about safely tapping the amazing power of supply networks to maximize the value from that supply — which means better supply for every outlay of spend.

Spend management AND supply management have never been more important. And right now, more than money is on the line here.

Also, we'd love to learn from procurement pros and share what you're seeing in the trenches and how we can help. Please contact me personally at pierre@spendmatters.com, or email our team here.

For technology providers and consultants, we’d appreciate hearing from you by filling out our Coronavirus Response survey. Click here.

Through this month, a Spend Matters' special PRO Expert Survival Pack is available to procurement practitioners only* at up to 50% off. The discount applies to PRO subscription content from our analysts and other services. — Learn more

Read all of Spend Matters’ coronavirus coverage here.