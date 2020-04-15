Part 1 of Spend Matters’ PRO Vendor Snapshot analysis of Tipalti provided a company and detailed solution overview and a recommended fit list of criteria for firms considering Tipalti. This second part will look at its solution’s strengths and weaknesses.

Tipalti is an AP automation solution that specializes in the automation of payments. Its solution extends from the capture of the invoices, validation, matching, approval for payment to the issuing of the payment itself — regardless of the payment method, currency or geography. In addition, Tipalti captures, validates and manages the information of all the suppliers to whom a payment will be issued.

Spend Matters recently launched our first SolutionMap for AP Automation, which includes Tipalti as one of the inaugural six participants.

The final part will offer a SWOT analysis of Tipalti, competitive alternatives, and additional evaluation and selection considerations.

Now, let’s examine the strengths and weaknesses of Tipalti’s solution.