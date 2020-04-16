Tipalti was one of the specialized finance technology solutions that participated in Spend Matters’ first AP Automation SolutionMap, which ranked six vendors. The Spring/Q1 2020 rankings came out last month, and Tipalti was deemed a “Solution Leader,” meaning it has robust solution capabilities. At Spend Matters, we have seen great growth in the AP automation market, which is becoming increasingly competitive and interesting. In this brief, we’ll look at market players like Coupa, Basware, SAP Ariba, Oracle, Medius and Determine, a Corcentric company.

In previous installments of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Snapshot, we covered Tipalti’s background and a detailed solution overview, as well as suggestions on when to consider Tipalti. In Part 2, we covered its product strengths and weaknesses, and in this final installment, we’ll provide a SWOT analysis, competitor comparisons and selection considerations.