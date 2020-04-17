Wonolo launches new indicator to track the rise in gig-worker engagements at ‘essential businesses’

San Francisco-based Wonolo — the online platform that connects workers to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs — announced its launch of “an economic indicator to help businesses and workers identify bright spots in the U.S. economy.” This new statistical metric, the Essential Business Growth Indicator, can be found on the Wonolo website.

Wonolo was recently highlighted in our COVID-19 special series, CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Try these innovative contingent workforce/services, mobile-first solutions to find help where you need it. There, we noted that over 500,000 workers (aka Wonolers) across 34 top MSAs in the U.S. are registered to work on Wonolo.

The Essential Business Growth Indicator is based on analysis of Wonolo data representing more than 40,000 shifts posted on the platform between Jan. 31 and April 1. Based on federal government guidance, Wonolo defined essential businesses as those in specific Wonolo categories, including General Labor, Merchandising, Fulfillment/Warehousing, Delivery, Manufacturing/Production, Food Production and Washing/Cleaning.

Over the data collection period, the Wonolo analysis revealed:

The number of shifts Wonolers are working at essential businesses has increased overall, by more than 25%.

In some areas, shifts have grown in the triple digits (New Jersey topped the list with about a 300% increase, while Arizona came in second with a roughly 160% increase).

The number of newly unemployed workers who have registered on Wonolo has increased by nearly 10%.

Wonolo has told us that the indicator data will be updated every two weeks and additional findings/insights will be highlighted.

Note: Wonolo’s data is a relatively small sample of gig workers. Hence, the findings/insights are 100% accurate for Wonoloers working through the Wonolo platform. However, we cannot say how these findings/insights can be extrapolated to the gig workforce at large.