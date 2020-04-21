2020’s top vendors named in new ‘50 Providers to Know’ and ‘50 Providers to Watch’ lists

The 2020 lists for Spend Matters’ “50 Providers to Know” and “50 Providers to Watch” have been published.

Each year we recognize 100 vendors in the industry as part of two lists: the best-in-class companies you need to know about and the up-and-coming, growing firms you should keep your eye on.

The 50 to Know and Watch lists are determined by the entire Spend Matters analyst team to represent the best of the commercial providers that serve enterprise-level procurement organizations. The analyst assessments rely heavily on Spend Matters’ SolutionMap, our benchmarking tool that uses 1,000+ RFI questions to rank solution providers for each of 13 market sectors based on their functionality and capabilities. This gives our analysts an independent view of the market, and then they rigorously discuss the top 50 companies to put on each list.

The 50 Providers to Know list highlights leading procurement technology and services providers that continue to raise the bar. These are the firms that set the industry standard.

This year, the Know list includes eight vendors that have graduated from the Watch list, including Agiloft, Celonis, ConnXus, LeaseAccelerator, MBO Partners, NPI, Per Angusta and Tipalti. Two additional providers that were not featured in 2019 made the 2020 Know list — AppZen and Rosslyn Analytics. Since consultancy firms that do not have a tech component are no longer up for consideration, room was freed up for other organizations that are thinking outside the box as they get more traction and more customers. View the full 50 Providers to Know list in the Spend Matters Almanac.

The 50 Providers to Watch list shines a light on relative newcomers that are pushing procurement forward. These are the companies offering the latest and most innovative solutions in the industry.

The Watch list typically sees more turnover than its counterpart, which rang true this year — more than half of the Providers to Watch, 34 in total, are new to the list from last year.

Four of the new Providers to Watch are start-ups that graduated from Spend Matters’ inaugural 2019 “Future 5” list — including Bid Ops, Fairmarkit, Negotiatus and SupplyHive.

The Watch providers include organizations that will be major enterprise players in their space for the unique ways they provide solutions to their customers. View the full list of honorees here in the Spend Matters Almanac.

This year’s digital release of the lists will be accompanied by social and video content to spread the word throughout the procurement community leading up to the digital SIG Procurement Technology Summit, beginning May 11.

To learn more about the 2020 honorees and how they made the lists, register for the free European or U.S. webinar featuring Spend Matters Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell and Lead Analyst Magnus Bergfors.

Visit the Spend Matters Almanac to access detailed provider listings for these and other providers. The Almanac is a vendor intelligence directory for modern procurement covering more than 25 categories and featuring more than 500 solution providers — including Spend Matters analysts’ coverage of those vendors. The Almanac serves as a resource for anyone who needs insights about providers in the procurement technology landscape.

Are you a procurement vendor and not listed in the Almanac? Create your own listing to ensure consideration for next year’s 50 Providers to Know and Watch lists — and your company can benefit from the attention of procurement pros year-round as they peruse the Almanac in search of new partners.