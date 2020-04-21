This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Snapshot 2020 Update offers a refresh of our 2016 review of EC Sourcing’s solution. EC Sourcing is one of a select group of procurement technology providers targeting the middle market with an e-sourcing platform. It happens to be one of the most mature in capability, with a set of clever features that only comes from the battle scars of years of managing sourcing events. Spend Matters’ analysis of the EC Sourcing platform positions it as a solid contender to fill the sourcing needs of middle-market procurement organizations looking for technology to transform their sourcing efforts. That said, the solution could also be a fit for larger organizations looking for a more specialized sourcing solution.

Since our last three-part Snapshot, EC Sourcing has addressed a number of the weaknesses we pointed out. It has built a reporting module and partnered with BidMode to add an optimization module to its offering. It also has updated its UI. That means its solution now consists of modules for e-sourcing, process management, supplier management, contract management, spend analysis, optimization, and intelligence reporting.

This update will provide facts and expert analysis to help procurement organizations determine if EC Sourcing solution is the right fit for their needs, and it will offer perspectives on alternative providers to consider in an evaluation alongside it. Part 1 will include a company and detailed solution overview. Part 2 will focus on product strengths and weaknesses. Part 3 will offer a company-level SWOT analysis, a look at competitors, selection considerations and a summary analysis.