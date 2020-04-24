This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Introduction offers a candid take on Brightfield Strategies (TDX) and its capabilities. Brightfield provides enterprises with an extended workforce data-management and analytics solution (at this time, specifically enterprises that are highly focused on “digital” contract workers and SOW/services). This brief includes an overview of Brightfield and its solution offerings, a summary solution evaluation, a SWOT analysis and a selection checklist for companies that might consider the provider.

