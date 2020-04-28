Afternoon Coffee: Xeeva enhances platform; Celonis adds to AI-embedded platform; ’50/50′ videos for Icertis, Ivalua; Zoom taps Oracle for data surge

pressmaster/Adobe Stock

Xeeva, a provider of indirect spend management solutions, has announced the implementation of enhancements across its platform. The update focused on data enrichment capabilities driven by machine learning algorithms and industry expertise, the provider said in a press release.

It announced enhancements to Xeeva’s indirect spend solutions portfolio, including updates to the XVA (Xeeva) Platform, Xeeva Spend Analytics, Xeeva Data Enrichment and Xeeva Procure-to-Pay, among others.

“The biggest challenge in indirect spend management is the sheer volume and variety of data to manage,” said Nina Vellayan, President and CEO of Xeeva, in the press release. "Xeeva has simplified and enhanced the entire procurement process, especially spend data analytics and insights, enabling our customers to drive rapid cost savings with global visibility and control."

Additionally, Spend Matters is working on a three-part Vendor Analysis series about Xeeva's solution.

Celonis launches AI-embedded platform

Celonis, the AI-powered process mining software, has launched a new version of its platform, enabling the development of purpose-built operational applications by customers and partners, it said in a press release. The new applications will be for accounts payable as well as materials management in the supply chain.

AI has been embedded in each step of business operations, allowing the Celonis Process AI Engine to automate tasks, proscribe solutions and prioritize workflows. The company demonstrated this update at its second annual Celosphere Live event Tuesday.

Alexander Rinke, co-Founder and co-CEO of Celonis, said of the update in the report, “Operational applications connect to enterprise systems in real time to put AI to work directly in your operations, so you can react as the market shifts. We can now say to customers: It’s as simple as this, you set your desired business outcomes, and we’ll steer you to it.”

Analyst videos highlight Icertis & Ivalua on new ‘50/50’ lists

Spend Matters’ analysts chose 2020's top procurement technology vendors for the “50 to Know” and the “50 to Watch” lists that came out this week, and our analysts also have done videos about some of the providers that will attend the digital SIG Procurement Technology Summit, which begins May 11. The videos are out now, and Afternoon Coffee will feature a couple of them a day.

Icertis, a contract lifecycle management provider:

"As the vendor’s consistently strong performance in our CLM SolutionMap has shown, the competition, while strong, is still chasing Icertis as the clear pacesetter in its market,” says Nick Heinzmann, Research Analyst for Spend Matters. See our full Icertis video here.

Ivalua, a source-to-pay suite provider:

Jason Busch, Founder of Spend Matters, says: “Ivalua is a unique animal. They succeeded not only for generic spend management in driving this integrated suite concept, but they succeeded as well in direct materials procurement, which is a specialty in addition to the standard out-of-the-box configurations.” See our full Ivalua video here.

The 50/50 lists are part of Spend Matters Almanac, a directory of more than 500 providers that offers deep insights on the players in the procurement technology market.

Cleo and C&A technology partner to enhance JDE & SAP integration

Cleo, an ecosystem integration solutions provider, and C&A Technology (CAT), a business strategy technology provider, have announced a partnership that will develop digital ecosystems. The partnership hopes to help supply chains make optimal use of their current JD Edwards (JDE) and SAP ERP systems with more EDI and API integration capabilities on a single cloud platform, a press release said.

The partnership allows Cleo and CAT to support needs across a variety of services, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, consumer packages goods and ecosystem driven growth, among others.

Aubrey Evans, co-Founder and EVP of Sales and Marketing at CAT, said: “By teaming with Cleo and utilizing their cloud integration platform, we can take our JDE and SAP clients to the next level by entering the cloud-based EDI market,” according to the release.

Zoom partners with Oracle for data surge

The popular video conferencing tool Zoom said it is using Oracle Corp’s cloud computing service to help handle the surge in online video call volumes, Reuters reports. Zoom has required help handling the surge in traffic during the coronavirus pandemic while people work from home, as traffic jumped from about 10 million daily meeting participants in December to more than 300 million.

The two companies have been working together for about six weeks as of the report’s release. About 7 million gigabytes of Zoom data flow through Oracle servers, though the exact size of the deal wasn’t disclosed.

LiveHire wins U.S. direct sourcing contract

LiveHire, the Australian talent acquisition platform, has been awarded a $400,000 direct sourcing contract in the U.S., according to a report from the Australian news site Small Caps. The deal will add more than half a million candidates to its regional ecosystem. Ian Martin Group, the U.S.-based engineering firm, will implement LiveHire throughout North America.

The recruitment model LiveHire promotes helps reduce salary mark-ups that organizations often pay to staffing suppliers, producing significant savings for total contractor program spend.

Spend Matters PRO offer extended a month

Through this month, a Spend Matters' special PRO Expert Survival Pack is available to procurement practitioners only* at up to 50% off. The discount applies to PRO subscription content from our analysts and other services. — Learn more

Read all of Spend Matters’ coronavirus coverage here.