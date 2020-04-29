Afternoon Coffee: Spend Matters debuts Vendor Analysis, will highlight top 100 providers in webinars, features ’50/50′ videos for Jaggaer and SAP, extends PRO discount offer

Sometimes, Spend Matters itself has some news to share, and today is one of those days. We're now using the name "Vendor Analysis" for our analysts' insights into solutions. See details below. Also, two analyst-led webinars being held tomorrow will shed light on our "50 to Know/50 to Watch" lists. Jaggaer and SAP are featured in today's "50/50" analyst videos, and our discount offer for a PRO subscription and services has been extended for another month to help with the coronavirus disruption.

Spend Matters debuts ‘Vendor Analysis'

Beginning today, Spend Matters will start using the name “Vendor Analysis” for our analysts’ PRO subscription content about procurement technology providers and their solutions. The previous names, Vendor Snapshot and Vendor Introduction, have already been changed in our archive. But the content will remain the same: facts about the company’ background, solution overview, product strengths and weaknesses, company SWOT analysis, tech selection tips, market analysis of competitors and the analyst’s summary.

Each brief delivers an exhaustive view of how a provider’s technology works, how it fares against competitors and what you need to know before you buy. Spend Matters PRO members can access the full briefs, but all readers get access to lengthy excerpts about the vendors. See our Vendor Analysis archive here.

Spend Matters hosting '50/50' webinars

Spend Matters' Lead Analyst Magnus Bergfors (left) and Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell will hold two Q&A webinars tomorrow focusing on the “50 Providers to Know” and the “50 Providers to Watch” lists. On Thursday, April 30, listeners in Europe will have an earlier webinar and a later one will be held for the U.S. audience to hear about the 2020 lists and discuss developments in procurement technology.

The webinars will be held at 10 a.m. Central time for European listeners (register here), and 12 noon CT for the U.S. (register here).

Analyst videos highlight Jaggaer & SAP SE on new ‘50/50’ lists

Spend Matters’ analysts chose 2020's top procurement technology vendors for the “50 to Know” and the “50 to Watch” lists, and our analysts also have done videos about some of the providers that will attend the digital SIG Procurement Technology Summit, which begins May 11. The videos are out now, and Afternoon Coffee will feature a couple of them each day.

Jaggaer, a source-to-pay suite provider:

Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer of Spend Matters, says of Jaggaer: “The pieces that they have within their individual suites, used to mix-and-match for different customers, is quite deep and can be a really good fit for many organizations, particularly those that have complex needs.” See our full Jaggaer video here.

SAP SE, a source-to-pay suite provider:

"SAP Ariba has been one of the lighthouse providers in the market going back to 1996," Mitchell says. "If you look at the functionality individually across these applications in their respective domains, and respective processes and spend categories, they are very strong." See our full SAP SE video here.

The 50/50 lists are part of Spend Matters Almanac, a directory of more than 500 providers that offers deep insights on the players in the procurement technology market.

Spend Matters PRO offer extended for May

Now through May, a Spend Matters' special PRO Expert Survival Pack is available to procurement practitioners only* at up to 50% off. The discount applies to PRO subscription content from our analysts and other services. — Learn more

Read all of Spend Matters’ coronavirus coverage here.