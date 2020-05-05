This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis 2020 Update (Part 2) explores BuyerQuest’s strengths and weaknesses in its P2P capabilities, providing facts and expert analysis to help organizations decide if they should shortlist the vendor as a potential provider.

Part 1 of our analysis provided company background information and a detailed solution overview, as well as a summary recommended fit suggestion for what types of organizations should consider BuyerQuest. Part 3 will include a company SWOT analysis, competitor comparisons, tech selection tips and summary analysis.