Afternoon Coffee: U.S. wants to mine on the moon; Corcentric gets $80M in PE; Tipalti adds partners; Icertis CLM joins Workday suite; ’50/50′ video for The Hackett Group

The U.S. government is drafting an international blueprint for mining on Earth’s moon, Reuters reports. The agreement, called the Artemis Accords, proposes zones that would surround future moon bases to prevent companies from operating too close together. The draft also proposes a framework that will allow companies to own the resources that they mine.

The U.S. already enacted a law granting companies property rights to mine in space in 2015, but this will be the first effort for the international community. NASA hopes to have humans on the moon near the lunar south pole by 2024, according to the report. It’s proposed that private companies would mine lunar rocks and any subsurface water to help launch rockets from the moon for further space exploration.

Corcentric receives investment round for global expansion

Corcentric, a source-to-pay provider, has received $80 million in investment from the New York-based private equity firm Bregal Sagemount, according to a press release. The investment will support Corcentric’s global expansion, solution integration efforts and product innovation, the release said.

Matt Clark, President and Chief Operating Officer for Corcentric, said of the investment: “We are very excited to work with Bregal Sagemount as a strategic and financial partner. Given their success investing in market-leading, high-growth software companies as well as their expertise in this space, we believe they are the right partner for the next chapter of our business.”

Tipalti announces partnerships to expand midsize operations

Tipalti, a global payables automation provider, has announced three new strategic partnerships to expand its payable operations with small and midsize companies. The partners include the management software company FloQast, the SaaS marketing platform Affise and technology solutions company Myers-Holum, Tipalti said in a press release.

“We look forward to helping our shared clients achieve best-in-class payables operations, enabling their finance organizations to do more with less and focus on mission-critical initiatives,” Tipalti co-Founder and CEO Chen Amit said in a press release.

Icertis completes Workday certification

Icertis, an enterprise CLM provider, has completed Workday Certified Integration status, according to a press release. This makes Icertis the first CLM platform to achieve this status. The integration platform, Icertis Experience for Workday, will connect the Icertis Contract Management platform to the Workday Financial Management suite.

“We believe our leading contract management platform, when combined with Workday's proven solutions, will enable companies to view their valuable data and contract assets across key finance and human resource functions,” said Icertis Chief Alliances Officer Peter Boit in a press release.

April demand for trucking down drastically

DAT, a U.S.-based freight exchange service, says that demand for trucking fell drastically in April as factories shuttered due to the coronavirus, Supply Chain Dive reports. Year-over-year, demand for vans fell 32%, reefers fell 33% and flatbeds were down 72%. With most of the nation under lockdown during the pandemic, many of the goods being moved were essential items and groceries.

“We expect a supply/demand balance in the freight market to swing really sharply in favor of shippers in the short term, but then pretty sharply back toward carriers as we head into 2021,” ACT research analyst Tim Denoyer said, the Dive reports.

