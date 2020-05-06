This third and final installment of our Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis update on BuyerQuest provides a SWOT analysis of the provider and a comparison of competitors. It includes a recommended shortlist of candidates that could serve as alternative vendors to BuyerQuest for e-procurement and procure-to-pay (P2P). We offer profiles of Vroozi, Zycus, Coupa, SAP Ariba and Ivalua. Finally, we conclude with recommendations for organizations considering BuyerQuest and a summary analysis.

Part 1 covered BuyerQuest’s company background and a solution overview. Part 2 focused on its solution strengths and weaknesses.