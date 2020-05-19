AnyData Solutions, founded seven years ago, is yet another spend analytics vendor with strong capabilities, even some unique ones — but it’s not just a spend analytics vendor, as it offers contract management capabilities and bases its platform on a no-code rapid AI-enabled visual development environment (VIDE). But like many analytics startups hailing from the UK (including Rosslyn Data Technologies, Spend360 that was acquired by Coupa and Spikes Cavell that was acquired by Xchanging and is now DXC Technologies), it has been undercapitalized from the start. As a result, AnyData has not invested in the type of sales and marketing efforts necessary to make it a household name. It also has lacked the channel and business development prowess of DXC Technologies (Spikes Cavell) and Spend360 (Coupa) that helped drive significant yet behind-the-scenes growth and resulted in their eventual acquisitions.

Perhaps most important, as previously chronicled by Spend Matters (see: Exploring the Customer Experience of a Spend Analytics Provider that Should be on Your Shortlist), AnyData’s broad claim around the delivery of powerful analytics is not the typical smoke-and-mirrors marketing that many vendors put forth. Our analysis, backed up by deep SolutionMap analysis, finds that it does deliver a true end-to-end analytics platform (unlike just about every other spend analysis solution) that is extensible across functions, industries and different use cases both inside and outside of procurement (as the VIDE can be used to configure broad-based analytics support).

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, updated since our 2017 review, provides facts and expert insights to help procurement organizations make informed decisions about AnyData Solutions and whether its capabilities are a fit for their needs. Part 1 of our analysis provides an updated company background and a detailed solution overview, as well as a summary recommended fit suggestion for when organizations should consider AnyData in the procurement technology and solutions area. The remaining parts of this research brief will cover product strengths and weaknesses, competitor and SWOT analyses, and insider evaluation and selection considerations.