In 2009, Taulia started in the U.S. as one of the few dynamic discounting solutions in the market, and through the years, Taulia has become a leading SaaS platform for working capital. It enables a supplier early payment offering that can be funded by the buyer (dynamic discounting) and/or funded for supply chain finance (SCF) by global third-party funders like banks and capital markets.

Taulia’s supplier network has grown from 30,000 suppliers to more than 1.8 million suppliers from over 160 countries around the globe, transacting over $500 billion annually. Taulia has a total capital raise of about $178 million since 2010.

Its platform also offers solutions for supplier self-service, e-invoicing and supplier information management (SIM).

Taulia has participated in Spend Matters’ SolutionMap for Invoice-to-Pay vendors since 2017, and for the 2020 Spring Solution Map edition, Taulia attained “Solution Leader” status in our Turn-Key and CIO Friendly personas, which means that Taulia has a combination of software capability and supporting services that delivers results and a defensible ROI, with strong IT support and CIO endorsement.

The first part of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides a company background and detailed solution overview, as well as a few situations when organizations should consider Taulia. The rest of this three-part research brief covers product strengths and weaknesses, Taulia’s competitors, a SWOT analysis and tech selection tips.