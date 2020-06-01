Welcome to the June 2020 edition of Spend Matters Insider’s Hot List, a monthly look at the contingent workforce and services (CW/S) space that’s available to our PLUS and PRO subscribers. For those new to the Hot List, each edition covers the prior month’s important or interesting technology and innovation developments in the CW/S space.

May seems to have been a slow month in terms of new technology and innovation developments, with the exception of — perhaps not surprisingly — the freelancer/SMB neo-bank area. One possible explanation of this shift in attention of CW/S solution providers from expansion and innovation is that the coronavirus crisis has them focusing on customers and remaining a going concern. In any event, the June Hot List will cover the key developments that came across our radar last month.